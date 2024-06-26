President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to take the debate stage Thursday night in Atlanta, going head to head for the first time this year.

The two candidates are preparing for the debate in different ways. Sources told CNN that Biden is holding mock debates of varying length focusing on both the substance and stamina he’ll need for his rematch with Trump.

“I’m sure the president is practicing his poise, his confidence, and coming across the right way,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

Trump is reportedly passing on mock debates in favor of freewheeling discussions of the issues with aides.

“Well, I spent the time with him over the last week and I can tell you he’s in a great mood and a great place,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump’s campaign team hopes he’ll focus on issues like inflation, immigration, and crime. Advisors to President Biden are more interested in discussions about foreign policy and Jan. 6.

“This is a potential game changer in the election,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Kimball said Biden needs to shore up his numbers with young, typically liberal voters and with independent women.

“What Biden has to do is please that base vote that he’s struggling right now to ensure that they come out, but also to win some of those moderates at the same time, which will be a tricky situation for him to handle,” Kimball said.

Kimball said Trump has been holding a narrow lead nationally but needs to nail down wins in the battleground states.

“Trump is going to try to win over those female voters that right now are sitting on the sidelines. They were with Biden, they’re not with Trump, but they’re definitely open to potentially a different candidate,” he said.

Female voters could be the key, Kimball said.

“This group has shifted away from Biden, but not necessarily over to Trump. They’re more undecided at this point. So, we’ll see if Biden is able to win back this group of supporters or if they move over to Trump or perhaps a third party,” he said.

A coin flip determined that Biden will stand at the podium on the ride side of the television screen and Trump will get the final word of the night. No studio audience will be present and microphones will be muted for the candidate who is not speaking at the time.

