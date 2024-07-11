ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s pretty rare to find a pearl in an oyster – but what about in a lobster claw?

Tammy Kahn Garrity said her son found what seemed like a pearl while eating a lobster they bought from a market in Rockport.

“He almost bit it and he said, ‘Ah, my tooth!’, so we looked at it and it really was kind of a pearl,” she said. “I don’t know if there’s any monetary value, but maybe some scientific value.”

Ken Porter, the owner of Roy Moore Lobster Company, where the lobster was purchased, said he couldn’t believe it.

“I was aghast,” Porter said. “I had no idea. I’ve been doing this for 40-some-odd years, first time I ever heard of it.”

Nobody is sure if it is actually a real pearl or not, and it seems everyone has a different theory.

“The working theory is that its a piece of the shell that might have been cut off and then regrown and then it formed something,” Garrity said. “There’s another working theory that it ate a pearl, but then we don’t think it would be in the claw.”

“I don’t think it’s a pearl,” Porter said. “I hate to burst your bubble, but I don’t think it’s a pearl I never heard of it never seen it I think it could be a calcium deposit.”

“I mean, why not believe it?” asked Frankie Castagno. “It’s fun to believe in it, so why not?”

Regardless of what they think it could be, everyone seems to agree that it was a very lucky find.

“People in the family are saying he should play the lottery,” Garrity said. “He’s pretty lucky.”

