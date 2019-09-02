Potential Senate candidate Kennedy, Sen. Markey attend Labor Day event in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congressman Joe Kennedy III, who is considering a run at Senate, and longtime incumbent Sen. Ed Markey attended the Greater Boston Labor Day Breakfast where both looked to sure up labor support in case of a primary.

Kennedy has not officially entered into the race; however, supporters gathered outside of Park Plaza holding “Kennedy for Senate” and “Jump in Joe” signs.

“We’ve got some things we’re still working through, obviously with family and then getting out and around the state talking to voters,” Kennedy said.

His supporters urged him to wage a primary challenge against Markey, who also had supporters gathering outside.

“I’m here today to let the unions know I’ve had their back on the floor of the United States Senate every single day that I have been there,” Markey said.

Both potential candidates are taking on the Trump administration and promising to fight for working families.

Neither criticized the other; instead, they leaned on their message to voters.

“I’m just going to continue to fight the fights that the people of Massachusetts have sent me to Washington, to stand up for all of their interests,” Markey told reporters.

Kennedy said, “The most critical issues that we are facing are that the middle class are getting assaulted and at the heart of that, there’s been an attack on union labor that goes back literally decades.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, who challenged a longtime incumbent Democrat and won, wouldn’t take sides.

“Our commonwealth is so fortunate to have both of these dedicated public servants and I’m blessed to call both of them colleague and friend,” she said.

Kennedy did not say when he would make up his mind on running for Senate.

