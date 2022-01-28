BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday declared a citywide snow emergency ahead of a nor’easter that has the potential to bring record snowfall totals to the region this weekend.

“This has the potential to be a historic storm, a huge one,” Wu said during a news conference at City Hall. “This is likely to be an intense, dangerous storm with heavy snow, high winds, and whiteout conditions.”

A blizzard warning is in effect for almost all of eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, and total snow accumulations are expected to range between 18 to 24 inches in and around the city. Wind gusts as high as 50-60 mph are also expected.

The snow emergency is slated to go into effect at 9 p.m. Friday. A parking ban will also take effect at that time and all vehicles parked on a posted snow emergency artery will be towed to allow for snow clearing operations to take place.

Boston residents with a resident sticker can find a list of free and discounted garages here. Parking at participating garages will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Wu says the Boston Public Works Department will have 850 pieces of equipment ready to treat and clear roads. The department also has about 38,000 tons of salt on hand.

The mayor urged residents to stay off city roads during the storm, check on elderly neighbors, and to use caution while clearing snow.

“Our plows will be on the road but we are just going to keep clearing as the snow is coming down it may be a little while before we reach all the way down to clear streets so I just want everyone to please be patient and be safe,” she said.

All BCYF community centers and the Boston Public Library will be closed on Saturday.

Wu noted that Boston Public Schools is planning to hold class on Monday, barring unforeseen circumstances.

