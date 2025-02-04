State cannabis regulators warned Monday a slew of products, including marijuana flowers and pre-rolls, sold in recent months are contaminated or potentially contaminated.

In a health and safety advisory, the Cannabis Control Commission said follow-up compliance testing found the products had levels of yeast and mold “above the acceptable testing limits.” The products, which had cleared earlier compliance testing between March 2024 and June 2024, were sold at marijuana retailers and medical marijuana treatment centers between May 31, 2024 and Jan. 23.

The CCC urged patients and consumers with the products to destroy them or return them to stores for “proper disposal.” Individuals experiencing “adverse health effects” after consuming the products should seek medical attention and report the event to retailers, regulators said.

Affected product strains include “Carbon Fiber,” “Frosted Jungle,” “Highland OG” and “Silver Kush.”

The products were sold at stores or treatment centers in Montague, Attleboro, Brockton, Somerville, Northampton, Pittsfield, Easthampton, Springfield, Great Barrington, Natick, Boston, Greenfield, Quincy, Monson, Douglas, Chicopee, Worcester, Middleborough, West Boylston, New Bedford, Seekonk, Marlborough, Fitchburg, Pepperell, Lynn, Cambridge and Lunenburg, according to CCC lists.

“The affected products are subject to further investigation by the Commission and may be subject to confirmatory retesting before it can be made available to the public,” the CCC said.

