‘Potentially dangerous’ man wanted by Fitchburg police ordered held without bail

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man who was considered “armed and potentially dangerous” faced a judge Wednesday.

Sanderson Cuevas, 22, who was wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm use, was ordered held without bail.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in the area of Summit Street about 12:56 p.m. Monday learned that a firearm had been involved and that the suspect, Cuevas, was armed, possibly dangerous, and unaccounted for, according to Fitchburg police.

Cuevas turned himself in at the Fitchburg Police Department without incident on Tuesday.

He is due back in court in February.

