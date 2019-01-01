‘Potentially dangerous’ man wanted by Fitchburg police turns himself in

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man who was considered “armed and potentially dangerous” has turned himself over to authorities, according to Fitchburg police.

A manhunt was launched on Monday for Sanderson Cuevas, 22, who was wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm use.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in the area of Summit Street about 12:56 p.m. learned that a firearm had been involved and that the suspect, Cuevas, was armed, possibly dangerous, and unaccounted for, according to Fitchburg police.

Cuevas turned himself in at the Fitchburg Police Department without incident on Tuesday.

He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

