‘Potentially dangerous’ man wanted by Fitchburg police turns self in

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted man described as “armed and potentially dangerous” has turned himself into authorities, police say.

Sanderson Cuevas, 22, was wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm use.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in the area of Summit Street about 12:56 p.m. learned that a firearm had been involved and that the suspect, Cuevas, was armed, possibly dangerous, and unaccounted for, according to Fitchburg police.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said that Cuevas turned himself in at the Fitchburg Police department without incident.

He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

