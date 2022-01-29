NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Some inland communities in Massachusetts are slated to get up to two feet of snow dumped on them before Saturday’s potentially historic nor’easter moves out.

A snow emergency has been issued in several municipalities throughout the Bay State, including Natick.

Approximately 3 inches had fallen on East Central Street in Natick as of 8:30 p.m. and a parking ban is in effect to allow plows to clear the roadways.

In Andover, drifting snow made it difficult to calculate snowfall accumulation thus far, with some areas covered in four inches of snow and others in one. Visibility has been reduced, but not to blizzard conditions.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the Metro West, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to the flooding and the strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

Good morning from #Natick! A light snow is falling and it looks awfully pretty NOW. But in the hours to come, it could turn heavy and messy. Follow along with us on #7news. #Stormforce coverage starts at 5am! pic.twitter.com/JIpwmPHhCB — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) January 29, 2022

