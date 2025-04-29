MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother is left overwhelmed with emotion after her son was saved by a four legged officer.

On Monday, Milford Police K9 Officer Brian Sanchioni and K9 “Titan” responded to South Main Street for a report of a missing child.

“Mother called frantic that her 8-year-old autistic, non-verbal child had just escaped through a first-floor bedroom,” said Sanchioni.

“He opened the window,” said Jessica Serrano, the boy’s mother. “He’s autistic, he loves the water and he [ran].”

Officer Sanchioni and Titan trained for seven years together. The two of them jumped into action for this rescue.

Titan led his partner through backyards and then along a nearby stream, plunging into the water and under a small bridge.

That’s when they saw the boy.

“He was about stomach high in the water and he was hanging onto a tree,” said Sanchioni.

“I’m in shock,” said Serrano. “My, my mind is blocked.”

Officer Sanchioni says Titan’s training and instincts paid off.

“Who knows if the outcome would’ve been different, but you know, he potentially saved the boy’s life,” said Sanchioni.

Serrano is grateful for the team who brought her son home safe.

“Thank you so much for everything,” said Serrano. “Thank you for the dog, he [found] him in, I don’t know, 10 minutes, 15 minutes. Thank you.”

