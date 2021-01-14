Powdered narcotic prompts hazmat response in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The discovery of a powdered narcotic at a home in Stoneham on Thursday morning prompted a large hazmat response, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unknown powdered narcotic at a home on Franklin Street around 10:45 a.m. declared a Tier 1 hazmat incident and called for additional support out of an abundance of caution, Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre and Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said in a joint news release.

Less than an ounce of the substance was discovered and removed from the home for testing.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

No charges have been filed in connection with the discovery.

An investigation remains ongoing.

