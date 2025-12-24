METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked through the night to restore power to people in Methuen after a driver crashed into a utility pole Tuesday.

The pole was snapped at the base on North Lowell Street Tuesday night.

About 500 customers lost power.

A witness said he helped pull a man and a woman out of the damaged vehicle.

No update has been provided on their conditions.

