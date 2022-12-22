GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Power companies are anticipating widespread outages on Friday as heavy rain and whipping winds arrive in Massachusetts.

Winds of up to 60 miles an hour could bring down trees and utility poles. Coastal communities could also see significant flooding.

Eversource has instituted its emergency response plan, cancelling vacations for employees to ensure they have enough crews to help customers who lose power.

Crews have been out across the state this week trimming trees to keep them from falling on power lines. In addition, city and town leaders are putting action plans in place.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu will outline how city departments are preparing for the storm. She is expected to speak Thursday at 10 a.m.

