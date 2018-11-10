Power companies ready for wind-related outages

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With strong winds on the way, utility companies across northern New England are asking customers to prepare for possible power outages.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected across the region Saturday afternoon and evening.

Officials with Green Mountain Power in Vermont, Eversource in New Hampshire and Emera Maine say they have staff in place to handle outage reports, address downed wires and safely restore power to customers.

They’re reminding customers to prepare a supply of water, nonperishable food, flashlights and batteries.

