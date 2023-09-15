FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility companies are preparing for the possibility of widespread power outages across southeastern Massachusetts as Hurricane Lee continues to make its way northward toward New England.

Also preparing for the storm is the Steamship Authority, which is warning riders disruptions may begin as early as this evening for people headed out to Nantucket.

Eversource crews were fanning out across southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday, noting that communities on Cape Cod, and areas including Plymouth and Marshfield are among the areas that may see tree damage as Lee delivers a glancing blow as it moves by.

About 200 Eversource crews were brought in to clear branches from power lines in Barnstable before the storm arrives, officials said.

Officials are warning residents to never touch live power lines and to call for help immediately if they see one.

