HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Utility companies and DPW crews are gearing up for the potential of high winds and downpours overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole arrived in New England late Friday night.

In Hull, crews had cleared leaf-clogged storm drains in anticipation of areas of localized flooding and an Eversource spokesman said the company would have crews out in force in case power restorations are required.

Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said forecasts are calling for winds from the south, which is preferred over northeastern winds that have cause coastal flooding issues in the past.

“This is not going to be a big coastal event, it’s going to be more of a wind event,” Boudreau said. “We will see some erosion but nothing to the extent that they’re seeing in Florida.”

Boudreau said workers in the town have been gearing up for the potential of flooding and power outages.

By late Friday night the rain began to fall in parts of Massachusetts with forecasters calling for downpours and gusting winds before the storm moves out of the area.

