‘Power grab is unconstitutional’: Protesters slam Trump’s emergency declaration for border wall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters across the country on Monday slammed President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to fund his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Organized by the liberal group MoveOn and others, the Presidents Day demonstrations assailed Trump’s declaration as undemocratic, anti-immigrant and based on a nonexistent emergency.

Cities across Massachusetts saw large crowds gather, including in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, where Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was joined by local leaders who decried the declaration.

“This is not an emergency, and in fact, he will handicap us in tackling real emergencies in the face of disaster,” Pressley told reporters.

The declaration shifts billions of dollars from military construction to the border. The move came after Congress didn’t approve as much as Trump wanted for the wall. He considers it a national security necessity.

Keith St. John, who attended Pressley’s rally, called the move an abuse of power.

“The border wall is a power grab. I think it’s a monument to tyranny and bigotry, and there’s no reason to have it,” he said.

Nancy Ryan, who was also in attendance, believes the move is completely unconstitutional.

“This power grab is unconstitutional and it completely destroys the separation of powers,” she said.

Trump’s decision has drawn stinging criticism, as well as several lawsuits.

Protesters said they would like to see federal funding go toward other issues, like climate change, gun violence, and families who were separated at the border.

“The real emergency is the humanitarian crisis at our border,” Pressley said.

While there is pushback in the courts and in Congress, it doesn’t come as a surprise to Trump. He said he expects to get sued but expressed confidence his decision would be upheld by the Supreme Court.

