Power issue leaves Commuter Rail train without heat during bitter cold morning

A power issue caused a Commuter Rail train on the Providence/Stoughton Line to run without heat as temperatures stayed below 20 degrees during the early morning hours.

Providence Train 802 departed from Wickford Junction at 4:45 a.m. while operating with minimum lighting and without heat or air conditioning due to the power issue, the MBTA Commuter Rail tweeted.

It arrived at South Station in Boston at 6:40 a.m.

MBTA officials encouraged passengers looking for “better travel conditions” to consider taking train 806 from Wickford Junction at 5:45 a.m.

Temperatures hit 15 degrees in Providence, Rhode Island at 6 a.m., with Boston reaching 19 degrees.

The cause of the power issue has not been disclosed.

Due to a power issue, Providence Train 802 (4:45 am from Wickford Junction) will operate with minimum lighting & without (heat or AC) today. Passengers may consider Train 806 (5:45 am from Wickford Junction) for better travel conditions. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 21, 2020

Single digits in the colder burbs this morning. 19 in Boston. pic.twitter.com/dnpCtHJzPI — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 21, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)