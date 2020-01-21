Power issue leaves Commuter Rail train without heat during bitter cold morning

A power issue caused a Commuter Rail train on the Providence/Stoughton Line to run without heat as temperatures stayed below 20 degrees during the early morning hours.
Providence Train 802 departed from Wickford Junction at 4:45 a.m. while operating with minimum lighting and without heat or air conditioning due to the power issue, the MBTA Commuter Rail tweeted.
It arrived at South Station in Boston at 6:40 a.m.
MBTA officials encouraged passengers looking for “better travel conditions” to consider taking train 806 from Wickford Junction at 5:45 a.m.
Temperatures hit 15 degrees in Providence, Rhode Island at 6 a.m., with Boston reaching 19 degrees.
The cause of the power issue has not been disclosed.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)