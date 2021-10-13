DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are restoring power to a street in Duxbury Wednesday night after a car slammed into a utility pole.

A driver on Franklin Street rolled their car over after striking an electrical pole, knocking out power to the area, according to police.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Use caution on Franklin St in the area of Lincoln St. Verizon/Eversource on scene replacing a utility pole that was struck by a vehicle. Road down to one lane. Power is out in the area. pic.twitter.com/EYpHwzVXRW — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) October 14, 2021

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

