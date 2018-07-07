BOSTON (WHDH) - A large tree fell in Dorchester, knocking down a utility pole and hitting a home.

Witnesses said the tree came down around 11 a.m. Saturday on Dewey Street.

Crews are still on the scene working to remove the tree. People who live in the area said they are still without power.

It appears a few cars were in the path of the tree. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)