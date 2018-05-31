Power knocked out to Concord neighborhood after SUV crashes into utility pole

CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Concord neighborhood is in the dark Thursday after police said an SUV crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened on Monument Street. An SUV slammed into the utility pole, nearly crushing the driver inside. The crash left power lines scattered across homeowners’ yards.

“The pole was just laying right on the truck, on the vehicle. And the transformer was laying on top of the truck,” said Bob Moran, who lives nearby.

Police said the driver appeared to have been distracted by their phone. They have cited for negligent driving and operating to endanger.

