FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer crashed into a utility pole in Framingham, knocking down a transformer and leaving many in the city without power Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Framingham police said the truck struck the pole, snapping it in half while turning into a parking lot around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Park Street and Franklin Street, outside of the Eagles Club. Police said that caused a transformer to blow and the telephone pole to be knocked down.

The Eagles Club is without power. The club says it will be closed for the rest of the day.

The Framingham Public Library’s main branch on Lexington Street is also without power. The library said it will also be closed for the rest of Tuesday evening. The library said the Christa McAuliffe Branch Library on Water Street remains open and will operate under its regular hours Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

City officials said Eversource crews are working to restore power to the area, and they anticipate the main library will be back open Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. with power.

