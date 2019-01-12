Power outage delays opening of ice castles

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A power outage has delayed the opening of New Hampshire’s ice castles.

The tourist attraction in North Woodstock features more than 20 million pounds of ice that reach heights of around 40 feet. Opening day was set for Friday, but WMUR-TV reports that the castles were closed both Friday and Saturday due to a power outage. It’s unclear when the castles will open. The attraction is usually closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Other Utah-based Ice Castles locations in North America, include Dillon, Colorado; Excelsior, Minnesota; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; Midway, Utah; and Edmonton, Canada.

