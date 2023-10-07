BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton Saturday while a power outage impacted the hospital, officials said.

The Brockton Emergency Management Agency in a statement said leadership and staff were working with Good Samaritan’s emergency response team as of around 11 a.m. to deal with “current emergency issues affecting hospital operations.”

The hospital, officials said, was in “condition black” and was not accepting incoming patients.

A spokesperson for Steward Health Care, which owns Good Samaritan Medical Center, said the hospital was experiencing a power outage as of around 1:45 p.m., adding “[O]ur team is working diligently to find the cause.”

“As patient safety is always our number one priority, our patients are receiving uninterrupted care,” the spokesperson said. “Where needed our patients are being transferred to our sister hospitals for care.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

