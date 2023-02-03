HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities serviced by the Hudson Light and Power Department in Hudson Mass. will be without power as cold temperatures linger early Saturday morning after a tree branch fell on a line Friday.

Hudson Light and Power, which services Hudson, Stow and parts of surrounding communities, announced a full emergency power shutdown at 3 a.m. after sharing a photo of a branch still dangling from a high power line.

Officials said the repair should take less than an hour.

