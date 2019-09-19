Power outage prompts closure of Burlington Mall

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington Mall will be closed until further notice due to a damaged transformer that left the building in darkness.

“Burlington Mall will have a delayed opening today, Thursday, September 19, 2019, due to a power outage at the property,” the mall said in a tweet.

The damaged transformer is near the Crate & Barrel, which is located within the mall property, according to the Burlington Fire Department.

Law enforcement officials say Eversource crews are working to fix the outage.

Video from SKY7 HD showed dozens of people gathered in the parking lot.

No additional information was immediately available.

Transformer damaged at Crate & Barrel located within The Burlington Mall property. pic.twitter.com/V8lbDSMcAV — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) September 19, 2019

Burlington Mall is being closed until electrical issues are resolved. pic.twitter.com/nIbScBf3pc — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) September 19, 2019

Electrical power line pull out of ground by excavator at Burlington Mall. pic.twitter.com/8PwGuGPpJO — Burlington Fire Dept (@BurlingtonMAFD) September 19, 2019

Burlington Mall still closed – @EversourceMA on scene — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) September 19, 2019

Burlington Mall will have a delayed opening today, Thursday September 19, 2019, due to a power outage at the property. Please stay tuned to our website and Facebook for any updates. — Burlington Mall (@BurlingtonMalMA) September 19, 2019

