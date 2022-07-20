MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - National Grid has reported a power outage in parts of Medford and Malden.

A total of 3,158 customers have been affected by these outages, which span from North Medford/Fulton Heights to as far as Malden center.

National Grid is responding to the scene, and power is expected to return within an hour.

The cause of the outage is likely due to an animal coming into contact with equipment in the substation, likely a squirrel, National Grid said. Meanwhile, temperatures are spiking into the 90s.

***POWER OUTAGE***

National Grid reporting a major power outage in the North Medford/Fulton Heights area (going as far into Malden Center). National Grid is aware and is responding. Power is expected to return anywhere between 4PM-7PM. We will update as more information arrives. pic.twitter.com/ta76tmItuO — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) July 20, 2022

