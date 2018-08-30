Power outage temporarily shuts down service on Green, Orange, and Blue lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power outage in downtown Boston is to blame for delays on the MBTA’s Green, Orange, and Blue lines, transit officials say.
Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected on all three lines, according to a post Thursday about 8:00 p.m. on the MBTA’s Twitter page.
At about 8:40 p.m., the MBTA posted an update on their Twitter page, saying Maverick and Bowdoin stations were closed due to the power outage.
