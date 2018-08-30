Power outage temporarily shuts down service on Green, Orange, and Blue lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power outage in downtown Boston is to blame for delays on the MBTA’s Green, Orange, and Blue lines, transit officials say.

Delays of up to 20 minutes were expected on all three lines, according to a post Thursday about 8:00 p.m. on the MBTA’s Twitter page.

At about 8:40 p.m., the MBTA posted an update on their Twitter page, saying Maverick and Bowdoin stations were closed due to the power outage.

#MBTA #BlueLine, #GreenLine, and #OrangeLine – Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a power outage in the downtown area. Trains are standing by or moving slowly until given permission to move. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 30, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine: Maverick and Bowdoin Stations are closed due to a power outage in the downtown area. For Bowdoin, please go to Government Center. For Maverick, trains are bypassing the station and a shuttle bus will take passengers to Maverick from Airport. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 31, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine – Update: Maverick and Bowdoin Stations are closed due to a power outage. For Bowdoin, please go to Government Center. For Maverick, a shuttle bus will run to Airport with trains bypassing the station. Silver Line – SL3 can be used from Airport to downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 31, 2018

Power outage at Govt Center T stop. Trains still running, but are delayed. Transit cop says train driver have to use hand signals to communicate w/ each other. On the plus side, it appears they are not charging to ride.. #7News pic.twitter.com/VfqNMwqmiS — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)