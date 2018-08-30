Power outage temporarily shuts down service on the T

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power outage in downtown Boston is to blame for several delays on the T, transit officials say.

Delays began about 7:30 p.m. and initially affected the Green, Orange and Blue lines, according to a message posted to the MBTA’s Twitter page about 8 p.m. Thursday.

At about 8:40 p.m., the MBTA posted an update on their Twitter page, saying Maverick and Bowdoin stations were closed due to the power outage. As of 9 p.m., Maverick remained closed.

Drivers are using hand signals to communicate during the outage.

#MBTA #BlueLine, #GreenLine, and #OrangeLine – Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a power outage in the downtown area. Trains are standing by or moving slowly until given permission to move. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 30, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine: Maverick and Bowdoin Stations are closed due to a power outage in the downtown area. For Bowdoin, please go to Government Center. For Maverick, trains are bypassing the station and a shuttle bus will take passengers to Maverick from Airport. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 31, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine – Update: Maverick and Bowdoin Stations are closed due to a power outage. For Bowdoin, please go to Government Center. For Maverick, a shuttle bus will run to Airport with trains bypassing the station. Silver Line – SL3 can be used from Airport to downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 31, 2018

Power outage at Govt Center T stop. Trains still running, but are delayed. Transit cop says train driver have to use hand signals to communicate w/ each other. On the plus side, it appears they are not charging to ride.. #7News pic.twitter.com/VfqNMwqmiS — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 31, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)