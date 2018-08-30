Power outage temporarily shuts down service on the T

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power outage in downtown Boston is to blame for several delays on the T, transit officials say.
Delays began about 7:30 p.m. and initially affected the Green, Orange and Blue lines, according to a message posted to the MBTA’s Twitter page about 8 p.m. Thursday.
At about 8:40 p.m., the MBTA posted an update on their Twitter page, saying Maverick and Bowdoin stations were closed due to the power outage. As of 9 p.m., Maverick remained closed.
Drivers are using hand signals to communicate during the outage.
