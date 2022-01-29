SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - There is major concern for power outages on Cape Cod with howling winds expected to whip Cape Cod throughout the nor’easter on Saturday.

Numerous outages are likely due wind gusts that could top 70 mph at times.

Barnstable and Dukes counties are under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday. A coastal flood warning is also in effect until 11 a.m, while a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times.

Eversource has called in hundreds out-of-state utility crews and they have been staged in West Yarmouth.

“If you do lose power during the storm, you can count on our crews to be there when you need them,” Eversource said in a statement.

Whipping winds, swirling snow and screaming scanners…all the criteria for a nor’easter ripping on Cape Cod right now #7News pic.twitter.com/EEBTUEbJMX — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 29, 2022

