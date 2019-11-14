Manhole explosions spark power outages in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A series of manhole explosions sparked power outages in Wellesley Thursday night.

Police officers have temporarily shut down the stretch of Washington Street where it intersects with State Street as utility crews inspect a series of manholes following a massive blaze.

The Wellesley Deputy Fire Chief said they were originally alerted to the problem after a number of fire alarms were triggered inside nearby businesses.

He believes the fire sparked somewhere in the intersection and caused three manholes to emit flames and smoke. Two of those manholes actually exploded.

The municipal utility company shut down power to the area immediately and outages will continue until crews are finished inspecting and repairing the damaged equipment.

No one was injured in the incident.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Quick Update: Washington St at State St remains closed as WMLP attempts to correct the manhole fire. Future power outages in the area can be expected. pic.twitter.com/X6DXXKkMsY — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) November 15, 2019

Fire and utility crews are at the scene of what they say was a series of manhole explosions at Washington and State in Wellesley. No injuries, although there are some power outages in the area. More at 10 #7News pic.twitter.com/LO80HaKQkG — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) November 15, 2019

