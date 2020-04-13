BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly the entire state of Massachusetts is under a high wind warning as residents prepare for the possibility of scattered and widespread power outages Monday.

All of the Bay State, excluding Franklin County, is under the warning from roughly noon to 10 p.m., where wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

Franklin County is under a wind advisory from noon to 8 p.m., with gusts reaching up to 55 mph.

Most of Mass. could see scattered power outages throughout the day, with parts of Southeastern Mass. seeing widespread outages, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Residents can prepare for the outages and strong winds by charging their phones and other electronic devices beforehand, bringing in or securing outdoor furniture, stay away from downed power lines, and drive slowly if travel is a must.

Rain will also be a factor, with showers beginning Monday morning and ending in the evening.

Most communities will get about one inch of precipitation.

