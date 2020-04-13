BOSTON (WHDH) - Nearly the entire state of Massachusetts is under a high wind warning as residents prepare for the possibility of scattered and widespread power outages Monday.

A severe cluster of storms that killed at least 18 people and destroyed hundreds of structures in the south are tracking north.

All of the Bay State, excluding Franklin County, is under the warning from roughly noon to 10 p.m., where wind gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

Franklin County is under a wind advisory from noon to 8 p.m., with gusts reaching up to 55 mph.

High Wind Warning for the majority of Southern New England Monday afternoon into Monday evening. Heavy downpours and scattered thunderstorms expected. Scattered to widespread power outages possible. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/JAtwZg8LXO — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 12, 2020

Most of Mass. could see scattered power outages throughout the day, with parts of southeastern Mass. seeing widespread outages, according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

The strongest gusts are expected to batter Cape Cod and communities along the coast.

WICKED WINDS LATER TODAY:

-High wind warning for gusts to 70 mph

-Sct'd to Widespread power outages Things you can do now:

-Charge & keep plugged in phone & laptop

-Bring in/secure outdoor items Keep in mind due to social distancing, it may take crews longer to restore power. pic.twitter.com/HK4NAmqgaV — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) April 13, 2020

Residents should prepare for the outages and strong winds by charging their phones and other electronic devices beforehand, bringing in or securing outdoor furniture, stay away from downed power lines, and drive slowly if travel is a must.

It may take longer for utility crews to restore power due to social distancing guidelines.

Rain will also be a factor, with showers beginning Monday morning and ending in the evening. Most communities will get about one inch of precipitation.

Parts of southern New England could see more than two inches of rain.

[1030 am Monday] Rain, locally heavy at times, will fall across southern New England today. In addition to the threat for damaging winds, today's rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2+ inches across much of southern New England. Minor poor drainage flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/n5Hy5nddHi — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 13, 2020

