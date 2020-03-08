Power plant workers go on strike over health care, safety in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility workers in Charlestown at the state’s largest power plant are going on strike, union leaders said Sunday.

Members of Utility Workers Union of America Local 369 say Exelon has threatened to eliminate health insurance and that they’re concerned about safety at the plant.

Congressman Joe Kennedy III met with workers as they walked a picket line Sunday.

A spokesman for Exelon said the utility is “seeking a contract that appropriately balances the interests of our employees and our company” and other qualified personnel were operating the facility during the strike.

