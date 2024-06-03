BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses replaced trains along part of the Green Line Monday due to a “pantograph problem,” the T said.

The T first announced issues in a post on X near 2 p.m., warning of delays due to a disabled train at Copley station.

By 3:15 p.m., the T said shuttle buses were replacing trains between Kenmore and Haymarket stations.

The T said maintenance personnel were on site dealing with the disabled train at Copley.

Elsewhere, the T said B Branch was suspended between Babcock St and Government Center. E Branch service was suspended between Heath Street and Government Center.

The T urged B Branch riders to take the 57 bus to Kenmore station to access shuttle buses into the downtown area. E Branch riders should take the 39 bus to Copley station to get downtown.

A pantograph is the metal arm that attaches a train to its overhead wire. Pantograph problems have snarled T service on previous occasions, including one incident in March where 180 riders needed to be assisted off a disabled Blue Line train.

No further information was immediately available.

While crews continued to work at Copley, crowds of people were seen waiting for buses or planning alternate means of transportation at Government Center station near 4 p.m.

