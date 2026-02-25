Progress has been made to restore power to communities hit hard by Monday’s blizzard, but the work remains ongoing.

“Today is about getting power back on,” Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday. “It’s about getting those trucks up, those crews out, getting the power restored.”

The urgent operation underway to get people back on the grid has brought power crews in from as far away as Canada working around the clock.

“I would say this is one of the more devastating storms we’ve had,” said Eversource Materials Logistics Manager William Tyler. “Especially with the amount of snow, with the blizzard conditions.”

Eversource sent out more than 2,000 line, tree, and service crews in response to the storm; they also deployed a mobile material response trailer, making sure those crews have everything they need.

“We outfit this storm trailer with material for all three states, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut,” Tyler said. “So we can park this anywhere and help with the storm restoration.”

As of Wednesday morning at 5 a.m., 58% of Barnstable County and 18% of Plymouth County remained without power, along with 23% of Martha’s Vineyard and 19% of Nantucket.

