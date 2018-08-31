Power restored after outage in downtown Boston caused chaotic commute for subway riders

BOSTON (WHDH) - The T is back on track after a power outage led to a chaotic commute Thursday night.

The outage in downtown Boston caused by a failure in a power cable brought trains on the Green, Orange and Blue lines to a halt, according to the MBTA.

Traffic signals shut off, forcing train drivers to use hand signals to operate, transit police said.

Maverick Station was also temporarily closed.

Ticket gates were left open during the outage and people were forced to take the stairs.

Firefighters had to help carry a man in a wheelchair because the elevator wasn’t working.

For many frustrated riders, they walked out of the stations after having enough.

“I’m giving up. I’m going to walk to Haymarket and maybe try to get an Uber,” one commuter said.

Power was restored around 1:30 a.m., allowing regular service to start back up for the morning commute.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)