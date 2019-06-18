Power restored after school bus slams into utility pole in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Power has been restored for thousands of Quincy residents affected by a school bus crash that left live wires lying across the sidewalk and street on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Quincy Avenue between East Howard Street and Southern Artery about 9 a.m. found the bus had crashed into a utility pole.

The driver of the Weymouth Public Schools bus, who was the only person on board at the time of the crash, was conscious and alert and taken to the hospital.

An elderly woman who was driving in the area told 7NEWS she had to call for help when she saw the wires on her car.

“I couldn’t get out of my car on the driver’s side, so I tooted my horn and a nice guy came over and pulled the door open for me,” she said.

Part of Quincy Avenue was closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

