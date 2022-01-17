(WHDH) — Power was restored after whipping winds and a wintry mix moved through the Bay State on Monday morning leaving thousands without electricity.

Less than 100 homes and businesses remained without power as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The weather event started off as snow before southeast winds pulled in warmer air off the water, causing a change over to heavy rain for parts of the state.

The rain moved out around noon.

One woman called it a “big ole slushy machine out there.”

Crews could be seen clearing the roadways and walkways throughout the morning.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)