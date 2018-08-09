Power restored to Blue Line following evacuations

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power problem forced the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses between Government Center and Airport Stations Wednesday morning.

The issue, which was first reported about 8:37 a.m., caused delays up to 20 minutes in both directions for some commuters.

Power was restored around 10:45 a.m. but residual delays were expected.

Some riders shared photos of themselves being evacuated from a train on social media.

That white blob is a person evacuating. “Giddddy up” as Kramer would say…#mbta @universalhub pic.twitter.com/TDklKYqY0i — Erinn C. Larson (@ErinnLarson1) August 9, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Single track operation is in place between Government Center and Airport Stations due to a power problem. Supplemental bus service is also being provided between Government Center and Airport. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 9, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine Update: Single track operation is in place between Government Center and Airport Stations due to a power problem. Supplemental bus service is being provided between Government Center and Maverick. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 9, 2018

#MBTA #BlueLine: Delays up to 20 minutes in both directions due to a power problem. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 9, 2018

