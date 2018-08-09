Power restored to Blue Line following evacuations

BOSTON (WHDH) - A power problem forced the MBTA to replace subway service with shuttle buses between Government Center and Airport Stations Wednesday morning.
The issue, which was first reported about 8:37 a.m., caused delays up to 20 minutes in both directions for some commuters.
Power was restored around 10:45 a.m. but residual delays were expected.
Some riders shared photos of themselves being evacuated from a train on social media.
