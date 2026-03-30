BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tow truck crashed into two utility poles in Bridgewater Monday, spilling fuel on the road and knocking out power to part of a neighborhood for nearly a full day, police said.

People who live on Plymouth Street said they ran outside after they heard a loud crash at approximately 9:30 a.m.

“I was sitting in the living room and I heard, oh gosh it was like a loud boom and bang,” said June Hill, a Bridgewater resident. “I came out of my deck and said ‘oh my god.’ Then I am trying to call 911.”

Police said the truck was carrying two cars when it hit the poles.

Marc Irving said he was working from home when he heard the crash, and ran outside to check on the driver.

“When I looked down the street where his truck was across the road, I could see that he was standing there so I knew he wasn’t hurt,” Irving said.

National Grid worked for hours to restore power to nearly 50 customers.

“My wires were pulled from my house. So before they can connect it to the new telephone pole, I have to have some new wiring done,” Irving said. “Unbelievable to start the new work week like this. It’s like first thing in the morning you know, but luckily nobody got hurt.”

Residents said they hope the speed limit will be strictly enforced going forward so something like this does not happen again.

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