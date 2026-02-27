EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews on Cape Cod worked overnight in the dark to get the lights back on for residents.

The majority of the Cape has had power restored as of Friday morning.

Orleans and Wellfleet combined still had more than 2,000 outages.

In Eastham, nearly 80% of the town had power back by Thursday night.

Eversource said it is working to make sure all customers have their power back by tonight.

