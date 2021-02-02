Power restored to thousands after major winter storm causes outages

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning after a major winter storm battered the Bay State.

As of 4 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 700 customers were in the dark. That is down from about 13,000 reported late Monday night.

The majority of the outages were concentrated in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties.

In Waltham, power lines and trees could be seen knocked to the ground on Dale Street.

Adding to all of this people also forced to bundle up inside their homes after losing power and heat.

One family said they are breathing a sigh of relief that their home is okay but that they heard the winds and cracking all around them.

“The whole house shook,” one resident recalled. “I thought that a tree fell on the garage, so I looked out the window and saw the pole on the ground.”

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the majority of Massachusetts after more than a foot of snow fell in some communities.

Work is still underway to get those without power back on the grid.

For the latest forecast updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)