NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 25,000 in Massaschusetts were still without power Wednesday morning, two days after the area was hit with a wet and windy storm.

The South Shore bore the brunt of the storm’s power outages. More than 25 percent of Norwell was still in the dark Wednesday morning. Neighboring Pembroke remained 19 percent unpowered, better than its neighbor, Duxbury, where 14 percent of residents were left waiting.

Norwell resident Alison Demong said her husband described the scene around Norwell as “Treemageddon.”

“There’s just trees down and branches everywhere,” she said. “Most people in our town have generators at this point, not everyone, but it’s more and more common that we lose power. Norwell has so many big trees and the power lines come down so fast.”

Scituate, which suffered widespread outages through Tuesday, was mostly back online Wednesday; just 5 percent of residents there were still without power, down from nearly 100 percent during the height of the storm.

National Grid said it brought in crews from other states and Canada to support restoration efforts, and that they expected power to be fully restored by Thursday night.

