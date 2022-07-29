WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Power is back on in Wayland after a semi-truck crashed into a telephone pole and sent one woman to the hospital.

The semi-truck pinned a car to a telephone pole, sending electrical wires cascading over Route 27. According to officials, the woman inside the pinned vehicle was not seriously injured in the crash.

“The passenger in the vehicle is lucky that her injuries were not more severe,” said Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson. “She was taken as a precaution but being hit by a truck obviously has a significant impact.”

Fire officials said that the road will be closed while maintenance crews undertake repairs.

“I parked at Sandy Burr golf course and then just walked 10 minutes home,” said neighbor Jeff Thompson whose street got cut off due to maintenance.

Eversource said they had to cut the power for nearly 100 nearby homes.

“I’ll live through it,” said 90-year-old neighbor Mel Norris. “Let me tell you, at my age, as long as it’s not life-threatening. I’ll go with it.”

