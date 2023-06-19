WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders and power crews have been working throughout Waltham after the city experienced a power surge on Monday, leading to widespread outages and at least one house fire.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin told 7NEWS his department received around 40 phone calls from residents within 30 minutes around 9 a.m. He said the calls ranged from homeowners reporting power outlets smoking to a full-blown house fire on School Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was believed to be the only person inside of the home at the time and was able to get out safely, according to officials.

“I heard a loud commotion and then all of our hard-wired alarms were going off,” said Tricia Hurley, a neighbor who called 911. “Smoke just billowing from the top of the house – one of my neighbors did show me a picture [showing] that the flames were shooting out the front.”

An Eversource spokesperson said its crews worked as quickly as possible to resolve the outage, which was believed to have affected at least 6,000 customers. According to the power provider, electricity was restored for most customers within the hour.

“We are currently working closely with our municipal partners in Waltham investigating the exact cause of this morning’s outage and power surge,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The area is safe, and we have extra resources going door-to-door to inspect customers’ electric equipment. While it is early in the investigation, we have received some isolated reports of damage and will work with customers on necessary repairs.”

Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in to assist with the response, which Chief Mullin said echoed a surge Waltham experienced back in 2022, which also caused a fire.

“From my perspective, it’s very similar – whether it’s the same or not for Eversource, I don’t know, but we responded to numerous incidents in a very, very short amount of time,” he told reporters.

