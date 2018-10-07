Power temporarily shut off in parts of Saugus after car crashes into pole

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews temporarily shut off power to parts of Saugus after a car slams into a pole early Sunday morning.

The crash, that split a telephone pole in half and knocked down power lines, happened around 1 a.m. on Dow Street in front of Belmonte Middle school.

Live wires were strewn about the road and on top of the vehicle causing power outages nearby.

One person was taken to Boston Hospital.

There is no word on that person’s condition.

