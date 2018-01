TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Crews temporarily shut off power to parts of Tyngsboro after a car crashed into a pole.

The incident happened on Parham Road early Wednesday morning.

The crash left live wires on the ground after the pole fell on top of the car.

Fire officials said nobody was hurt.

