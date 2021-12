(WHDH) — There’s still a chance to become a multi-millionaire by hitting all six Powerball numbers during Monday’s drawing.

No jackpot winners were picked during the drawing on Christmas night.

The jackpot is now estimated to be at $416 million, with a cash value of $299.5 million.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 292,201,338.

