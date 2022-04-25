BOSTON (WHDH) - The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $421 million.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $252.1 million.

The drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last hit on Feb. 14, when a $185.3 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Connecticut.

Monday’s jackpot is the game’s largest since Jan. 5, when tickets sold in California and Wisconsin each won half of a $632.6 million jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)